UK holidaymakers have been issued a travel warning as popular cities across Europe increase tourist taxes. Tourism taxes range anywhere between less than €1 to almost €15 and can be charged per person per night.

Holidaymakers are being urged to be aware that they may incur additional costs to their holiday due to tourist taxes.

In recent months Venice, Amsterdam and Edinburgh have joined the ranks of popular destinations imposing a tax. In 2022, city authorities announced that Barcelona’s tourist tax would be increased over the next two years. The council said the proceeds will be used to fund the city’s infrastructure, including improvements to roads, bus services and escalators.

UK holidaymakers will need to pay a tourist tax in a number of popular European cities on their travels this year - see full list of destinations. (Photo: Getty Images)

Listed below are the charges in popular European destinations.

Venice

Tourists visiting Venice for the day will have to pay a €5 (£4.27) entry fee to enter the city between the hours of 8.30am and 4.00pm. The scheme is currently going through a trial period, but it is expected to come fully into force next year.

Manchester

The city introduced a £1 per room per night tourist tax across 73 hotels to fund improvement measures to attract more tourists.

Barcelona

A recent increase to the existing tourist fee means visitors now pay €3.25 (£2.78), up from €2.75 (£2.35), to stay in some accommodation.

Lisbon

The Portuguese capital enforces a €2 (£1.71) per person fee for every night tourists stay but it is only applied for a maximum of seven nights.

Athens

Tourist tax in Athens varies depending on the hotel category and the time of year, ranging anywhere from €0.50 (43p) - €10 (£8.54) per room per night.

Sicily

In Sicily, fees range from €1 to €3 per night.

Rome

Rome's fee ranges from €3 to €7 per night depending on the type of room, but some smaller cities charge more.

Dubrovnik

Visitors to Dubrovnik must pay €2.65 (£2.26) per person per night throughout April to September. The Croatian government has temporarily reduced this fee to €1.86 (£1.59) for the rest of this year.

Paris

France charges visitors a tourist tax, which varies depending on the type of accommodation. The most expensive charge is €14.95 (£12.77). Those staying in a typical four-star hotel are charged around €8 (£6.83).

Prague

For visitors to Prague, tourist tax has increased from 21 to 50 CZK each day (71p - £1.69).

Budapest

Tourists staying in Budapest are charged an additional 4% each night, which is calculated based on the price of the room.

Berlin

Tourists must now pay 5% of the room price, excluding VAT and service fees.

Portimão

Portimão has followed in the footsteps of neighbouring towns by introducing a tourist tax in March. The port city in Portugal's Algarve will vary the tax from high to low season, setting it at €2 per night from April to October and €1 per night from November to March.

Olhão, a Portuguese fishing town popular with tourists, similarly started charging visitors €2 a night between April and October last year. The tax is reduced to €1 between November and March. It does not apply to children under the age of 16 and is capped at five nights - so a maximum of €10 - per trip.

Two of the Algarve's 16 municipalities already charged a tourist tax: Faro (€1.5 per night up to seven nights between March and October) and Vila Real de Santo António (€1 per day up to seven days).

Belgium

The tourist tax in Belgium is also applied to accommodation, for every night you stay there. The fee is sometimes included in the room rate of the hotel but some separate the cost out and make it a supplemental charge, so you need to check your bill carefully.

Antwerp and Bruges charge a rate per room. The rate in Brussels varies depending on the hotel's size and rating. In general it’s around €7.50.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria applies a tourist fee on overnight stays. It’s very low and varies depending on area and hotel classification - up to around €1.50.

Amsterdam

The Netherlands has a land tourist tax and a water tourist tax. In Amsterdam, this currently amounts to 7 per cent of the cost of a hotel room. It’s called 'toeristenbelasting'. In 2024, it will rise to 12.5 per cent, making it the highest tourist tax in Europe.

Switzerland

The tourist tax in Switzerland varies depending on the location. The cost is per night and per person and is around €2.20.

Quotes for accommodation usually do not include the tourist tax - it is specified as a separate amount, so it’s easier to keep track of. It only applies to stays under 40 days.

Spain

If you're heading to Ibiza or Majorca, you'll have to pay a tourist tax. The Sustainable Tourist Tax, which applies to holiday accommodation on Spain’s Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera), also applies to each holidaymaker aged 16 or over. During the high season, the tax can reach up to €4 per night.

Slovenia