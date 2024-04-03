Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many British holidaymakers are already planning their trip to sunny locations like Ibiza and Majorca in Spain over the upcoming school break as the weather warms up. They must, however, follow a number of rules while abroad or face paying hefty fines.

Travel experts at Slingo have put together a guide of the rules UK tourists need to be aware of before setting off on their journey to the Mediterranean country as travel rules change and update every year. This includes avoiding unlicensed parties, which could result in a whopping £25,000 fine.

Dom Aldworth, Brand Marketing Coordinator at Slingo, says: “Everyone knows that the British public love a holiday, and now that it’s nearly spring, UK tourists will be starting to think about where they want to travel to this summer.

“However, before you pack your suitcase, it’s important to educate yourself on any travel rules, especially as new regulations are announced every year. This way you can enjoy your summer holiday, whilst staying safe and being respectful to local laws.”

He added: “Europe is an incredibly popular tourist destination for British holidaymakers. But it’s more important than ever to be mindful and respectful when holidaying. By travelling with awareness of the local culture and regulations, you can contribute to a positive travel experience for yourself and others.”

Be Respectful

Familiarise yourself with the local customs, traditions, and laws of the country you're visiting. Respect cultural differences and be mindful of local sensitivities. In a recent update, Majorca will be fining tourists who behave inappropriately or disrespectfully. This includes a zero-tolerance policy on vandalism, street drinking and fights.

Have Proof of Accommodation

Spain has recently announced that they will be issuing fines to British tourists if they don’t have proof of accommodation when travelling. Whilst hotels are happy to provide tourists with proof, it might be trickier to gain if they’re planning on staying with a friend or family member abroad, in which case, proof of accommodation from the police is now necessary. It is the host’s responsibility to arrange this statement, and they must be a Spanish national, an EU citizen residing in Spain or a non-EU citizen with legal residence. If British tourists do not have this statement, they could be fined up to £8,000.

Ensure you have proof of accommodation before travelling, whether that be via your hotel or your host. This will save you fines and guarantee you a stress-free holiday. Check Night Swimming Rules

Benidorm has announced that they will be charging tourists between £650 and £1,020 for stepping on the beach between the hours of midnight and 7 am, including swimming in the sea or sleeping on the sand. This rule has been introduced to reduce the risk of any swimming-related accidents during the times when lifeguards are not available. To not waste the resources of local emergency services, it’s best to keep your beach activities to the daytime. Be Mindful Of Recreation

Taking your clothes off on a non-nudist beach will land you a fine of £560. However, there are nudist beaches available in most Spanish holiday destinations, so if you wish to sunbathe naked, there are places to do this respectfully. Drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes on the beach in Benidorm is also strictly forbidden, with fines of £650 and £1,700 respectively. This is due to littering issues, as well as a concern for people’s health.

Only use Registered Taxis

GOV.UK have warned British tourists to only use registered taxis in Spain this summer, as passengers caught travelling with unlicensed taxi services are liable for fines of up to €600. This is due to transport risks, so make sure you book your taxi or airport transfer through a licensed firm. Be Wary Of Noise Pollution

Alicante has announced that they will be issuing heavy fines for noisy tourists, from playing loud music on the beach, to talking too loudly in your accommodation. These regulations are tighter versions of rules the city council implemented in March 2019, and could cost Brits up to €30,000. Everyone wants to have a good time on holiday, but you can have fun and respect others at the same time.

Avoid Unlicensed Parties