British holidaymakers who are planning to set off on their journey to Europe via Eurotunnel or the Port of Dover this weekend have been warned of potential travel chaos ahead of the Easter holiday. Kent County Council said Operation Brock is now in place on the M20 to manage the flow of traffic.

The warning comes as thousands of travellers faced delays of up to 14 hours at Port of Dover last year during the Easter break, with delays blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit. The previous year, a critical incident was also declared in Dover for the same reasons at Easter.

This time, the council advised visitors to plan ahead, by making sure they have checked the latest government advice, rules and restrictions around travel and ensure that correct paperwork such as passports and insurance are provided.

It says: "Journeys may take longer than before, so plan for delays. Traffic jams can happen at any time so make sure you have fuel, food, drink, warm clothes or blankets and essential medicine supplies. If you have young children then pack extra provisions such as nappies. Check your vehicle before you set off. Most breakdowns are avoidable and checking your tyres, lights, fuel, oil and water can help you have a safer journey."

If you are stuck in a traffic jam, the council says:

Stay in your car - emergency vehicles will be moving through the traffic and the queues could start moving at a moment’s notice.

Keep in touch with the travel news - so you know what’s happening.

If you need medical advice call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk - 111 will help you get the right care. Please only call 999 in an emergency.

Please take your rubbish home with you for recycling or safe disposal – keeping a bag in your vehicle to collect up food packaging and other waste is a handy way to stop litter reaching the roadside where it can cause a danger to other road users, the environment and wildlife.

Meanwhile, in the event of major disruption, emergency welfare assistance may be given to stranded drivers where it is safe and practical to do so. The council said they will also coordinate emergency response on behalf of the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF).