It may be months away but thousands of football fans are planning their travel to Germany for one of the biggest tournaments in the world this summer.

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany, with the home team hosting Scotland in the opening match of the tournament on June 14. England are in action against Serbia on June 16 in their first match. The tournament is set to last until July 14, when the final will be hosted at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

There has been new travel advice issued for fans hoping to jet over to Germany for the Euros. This includes making sure that any tickets bought for the matches come from authorised sellers, as well as making sure your have access to your mobile phone to provide the digital ticket at the stadium, as all games will be using digital tickets for entry.

The latest government advice said: "Match tickets bought through unofficial means may not be valid. If you sell tickets through unofficial means, you could be prosecuted."

There may also be some restrictions at the stadiums for items which you can and cannot bring in. Bags smaller than an A4 size of paper will be permitted, but any bigger than this will not be allowed into any stadium. There is also advice that you should carry a form of ID on your person when entering the venues.

Transport to, from and around the venues is expected to be extremely busy, with England and Scotland fans being joined by millions of others from across Europe. Match ticket holders are entitled to discounted travel passes for public transport, but there is advice that you should plan you journey accordingly and leave plenty of time before the match to account for busy periods. You can also sign up to email updates on Germany's travel advice to keep you up-to-date.

