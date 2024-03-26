Anthony Gordon impressed on his England debut at the weekend

Alan Shearer believes Anthony Gordon “did everything he could do” to impress Gareth Southgate on his England debut.

After months of speculation, the Three Lions boss finally called up the Newcastle United winger for the double-header against Brazil and Belgium. Southgate previously admitted the 23-year-old was “close” to a call-up in November following an explosive start to the season.

Gordon has since continued that impressive form - despite Newcastle’s struggles - to earn his maiden international bow. Nine goals and six assists in the Premier League this season has built upon his Player of the Tournament gong picked up at the under-21 Euros last summer.

Southgate gave Gordon 75 minutes of England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday. While the Three Lions were largely uninspiring, the Toon wideman proved a rare bright spark on the left flank.

His efforts included a right-footed curler from outside the box and a mistimed shot from Declan Rice’s set piece midway through the second half. The performance earned Gordon credit in the bank, with Southgate calling him a “serious contender” for the Euro 2024 squad.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Newcastle legend Shearer praised Gordon for giving the Three Lions boss plenty of food for thought. He said: “I thought the best three players on the night for England, in no particular order, were John Stones, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham. Gordon did everything he could do.

