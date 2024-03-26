Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Federal agents in the US have raided two homes owned by rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, according to reports.

Law enforcement officers searched his home in LA, as well as a property in Miami belonging to Combs. Authorities did not specific the nature of the "ongoing investigation", however the AP new agency reports that the raids were in connection with a sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Images and footage from the scene showed agents entering the rapper's property. Combs, 54, was allegedly outside of an airport in Miami when the raids took place.

It comes after the music mogul was at the centre of several lawsuits, including being accused of rape and violent behaviour by his ex-partner Casandra Ventura. The US singer, better known in the public eye as 'Cassie', settled with Combs in November after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse, as well as sex trafficking, throughout their decade-long relationship.

Combs denied all allegations made against him by Ventura. His teams have not commented on the raids on his LA or Miami homes.