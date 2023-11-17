Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has been accused of rape and abused after his ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against the music mogul

P Diddy has been accused of rape and abuse by his ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Cassie (Credit: Getty Images)

Rapper P Diddy has been accused of rape and abuse in new court documents filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The music mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs, was accused by his singer-songwriter ex in a new lawsuit filed by her. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in the document that she had been trapped in the relationship for a decade.

The court document reads that Combs, 54, "lured Ms. Ventura into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fuelled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him" with concerning behaviour beginning from when she was 19-years-old. It also said that there was a "power imbalance" between the two, with two decades between them and Combs being "one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry".

Ventura, 37, has accused her former partner of supplying her with drugs and forcing her to have sex with prostitutes while he filmed the interaction. The lawsuit document alleges that in 2018, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her. It reads: "When she believed that she had finally separated from her long-time abuser, she joined Mr Combs for a dinner, after which he forced her into her home and raped her while she repeatedly said 'no' and tried to push him away."

Speaking to the New York Times about the lawsuit, Ventura said: “After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In addition to this, there were also reports of Combs' jealous behaviour. The filling alleges that he "blew up a man’s car after he learned that he was romantically interested in Ms. Ventura", while also having "ran out of his apartment with a firearm in pursuit of a rival industry executive whom he learned was nearby."

Combs, has denied all allegations, branding them "offensive and outrageous". In response, he has accused Ventura of trying to extort him.

Ben Brafman, the lawyer acting for Combs, said: “Mr Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”