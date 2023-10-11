50 Cent has splashed the cash to help a young girls’ football team in Wales out with new kit and sponsorship.

It's becoming increasingly common for the celebrity world to cross over with football. Elton John has invested in Watford, Delia Smith in Norwich City, Tom Brady in Birmingham City, Michael B Jordan in Bournemouth and now... 50 Cent in the AFC Rumney under-14 girls' team.

The US rapper has sponsored the Cardiff team after the father of one of the players worked alongside the rapper and plucked up the courage to ask about sponsorship while on the road.

Richie Brown is coach of the under-14 and under-17 girls' teams at AFC Rumney and said the club was 'over the moon' with the rapper's sponsorship. On the club’s Facebook page, he said: “We feel absolutely over the moon that our u14s Girls have been sponsored by World Known Superstar Actor / Music Producer Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and G Unit.

“Thank you so much for your support, also a massive thank you to John Hall for securing the sponsorship for us.”

As part of the sponsorship deal, players have been given a new away kit and club tracksuits with 50 Cent's name on them, alongside the name G Unit, the American hip-hop group formed by 50 Cent with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks in 2001.

Brown told the BBC that one squad member's parent had been working with 50 Cent and was encouraged by other mothers and fathers of the team to ask the question. The manager explained: "He said he would ask the question - worst case scenario was [50 Cent] would have just said no. Thankfully he didn't, he agreed to it.

"He sponsored our away kit first of all, and then we were a little bit cheeky. We asked for a little bit more, and he sponsored us again for our tracksuits.

"We're going to get a few photos taken and sent over to him, then hopefully he can give us a good luck video or something to acknowledge it all. We're massively appreciative of everything he's doing for us right now. We love the support."

Rapper 50 cent has made a number of business ventures over the years from clothing to boxing and spirits to his record label, but nothing quite as twee at AFC Rumney. The 48-year-old is reported to have a net worth of £32.5 million.