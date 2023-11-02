Actress Emily Hampshire has apologised for her Halloween 2023 outfit, while Lil Nas X and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne also raise eyebrows with theirs ...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire has apologised for dressing up as Johnny Depp for Halloween 2023, alongside a friend who dressed as his ex-wife Amber Heard. Every year, people take the opportunity to dress up as someone other than themselves for Halloween on 31 October, including celebrities, and every year some people get it very right, while some get it very wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a now-deleted post, Hampshire was seen on Tuesday (31 October) styled as Depp, with drawn-on facial hair and tattoos, while her unidentified friend looked on in mock distress while dressed up to look like the actor's ex-wife. In her apology post, Hampshire said she was "sorry and ashamed" for her actions, calling her costume choice "one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things" she had ever done.

In her original post, the Canadian actress was seen wearing a pin-striped suit, with her dark hair slicked back in a style favoured by fellow actor Depp. She was also holding a wine bottle, believed by many to be a reference to details heard during the former couple's televised court case. Depp was seen to be slamming kitchen cabinets closed and pouring himself a large glass of wine in one clip before appearing to become irate at being filmed by Heard.

Hampshire's full statement read: "I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive and arrogant things I've ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Jonny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I'm so sorry."

Another celeb who has caused a backlash with their Halloween costume is singer Lil Nas X. The rapper chose to dress up as a used tampon for spooky season, complete with a red upper section to his bizarre dress-like outfit, and what appeared to be white leggings.

Actress Emily Hampshire (left) has apologised for her Halloween 2023 outfit, while Lil Nas X (top right) and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (bottom right) have raised eyebrows with theirs. Photos by Getty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He's been criticised on social media for making light of women's issues, and accused him of poking fun at something he had no understanding or experience of. One person went as far as to say "as a woman, I feel disrespected by his actions. Lil Nas x is cancelled forever."

He has, however, hit back at the comments, saying: "I been silent for nearly two years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first."

Elsewhere, Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy decided to dress as another real-life couple - Kanye West, now known as Ye, and his wife Bianca Censori.

In a photo shared to Sharon's Instagram page, Sharon and Ozzy stood together outdoors. She held a large purple pillow covering her bare chest, imitating Censori, who was pictured in a similar outfit back in September. Determined to get the details right, Sharon wore a pair of nude tights and clear heels and sported red nail polish and her hair was slicked back, as per Censori’s hairstyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ozzy, meanwhile, dressed all in black and wore a bomber jacket, loose-fitting trousers and a hoodie. He covered his face with a black mask and sunglasses, as West did when he was spotted with Censori, so his identity would not have been known - was it not for the fact that Sharon had already previously spoken about their costume intention.