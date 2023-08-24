Madame Tussauds London introduces a new addition to its star-studded lineup – Lil Nas X's custom-made wax figure dressed in his iconic hot pink cowboy ensemble.

Madame Tussauds London has brought forth its latest attraction just in time for the bank holiday weekend – a lifelike wax figure of the two-time GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Nas X. The chart-topping singer, songwriter, rapper, and LGBTQ+ icon is renowned for his boundary-pushing fashion choices, and his newest wax figure continues this trend. The figure captures him donning the attention-grabbing hot pink cowboy ensemble that he famously wore at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

This remarkable recreation of Lil Nas X's Atelier Versace outfit is a testament to his unique style. The intricately designed leather jacket is adorned with gold accents, Swarovski crystals, and Medusa head buttons. Complementing the jacket is a matching pink mesh top, a leather harness inspired by bondage aesthetics, and intricately printed scarves wrapped around his wrists. The iconic cowboy hat, boots, and opulent Versace jewellery complete the look, along with the addition of custom-made sparkling iced-out grills, specially crafted by Alligator Jesus for the wax figure.

This unveiling marks the second time Lil Nas X has been immortalised in Madame Tussauds' global collection, with his first wax figure introduced in September 2022 at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Lil Nas X's waxwork (R) is based on the outfit the musician wore at the 2020 Grammy Awards (credit: Getty Images/Merlin Entertainment)

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, shared his excitement about the new addition: "Lil Nas X is truly and unapologetically himself. Always pushing boundaries when it comes to cultural norms, fashion, and his music. We think his authenticity, and his eclectic fashion sense, is why he’s so beloved worldwide."

Waters added, "We worked closely with Lil Nas X himself to ensure his new figure’s look and pose fully convey his genuine presence and personality for fans to meet. He made a specific request for his figure’s arm to be outstretched with his palm facing upwards so that fans could hold his hand as they meet him – a touching request we know his fans will love."

When can I see Lil Nas X’s new wax figure?