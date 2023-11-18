The two stars have settled the lawsuit 'amicable' just a day after it was filed

Cassie and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs in 2017 (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs has resolved a lawsuit brought by US singer Cassie alleging rape and violent conduct during their ten-year relationship just a day after it was filed in a New York federal court.

The settlement, confirmed by Cassie's lawyer Douglas Wigdor, was reached "to their mutual satisfaction." The initial lawsuit detailed allegations that Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, was raped “in her own home after she tried to leave him” and “endured over a decade of his violent behaviour and disturbed demands”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also alleged that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage”, with claims including that he “blew up a man’s car after he learned that he was romantically interested in Ms Ventura”.

On Friday (17 November), Ventura said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

US rapper Combs, 54, has vehemently denied the allegations made against him, and said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. In a statement, Wigdor said: “I am very proud of Ms Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner whose hit songs include I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love. He founded the label Bad Boy Records in the early 90s, for which Ventura signed a 10-album deal in 2006 at the age of 19.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement given to the PA news agency ahead of the settlement.