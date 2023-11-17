Rapper Sean P Diddy’ Combs has been accused of rape and abuse in court documents filed by his ex Cassie. Does he have children with her and who are the mothers of his other kids?

P Diddy has seven children. Here he is with Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rapper P Diddy has been accused by his former girlfriend, Cassie - full name is Cassandra Ventura - of rape and abuse in new court documents filed by her. The couple dated for almost a decade and he addressed his break-up with her in the song ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller. The couple did not have children together and Cassie has two children with her husband Alex Fine.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has seven children in total, including four with his late girlfriend, Kim Porter, including one of her children who he adopted. He also co-parents with Sarah Chapman and Misa Hylton who reportedly both offered their support to him when Kim Porter passed away in 2018. Dana Tran is the mother of P Diddy’s seventh child.

Kim Porter

Kim Porter, the former girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, passed away on the 15 November 2018, after being found unresponsive in her bed. According to NBC News, “Kim Porter- a former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs and mother of three children with him-died in her sleep from a lung infection, Los Angeles authorities said.”

P Diddy adopted son Quincy Taylor Brown, who was born to Kim Porter and singer, songwriter and record producer Al B. Sure! P Diddy and Kim Porter’s first biological child together, Christian Combs, was born in 1998. Kim Porter and P Diddy also had twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie who were born in 2006.

Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton is the mother of P Diddy’s son Justin Combs who was born in 1993. The couple dated in the early nineties and she is a stylist and fashion designer. According to Insider, the pair appeared in the video for ‘Big Poppa,’ a single from Bad Boy artist The Notorious B.I.G. and a close friend of Diddy’s.

Sarah Chapman

Entrepreneur Sarah Chapman is the mother of P Diddy’s daughter Chance Combs, who was born in 2006.

Dana Tran

P Diddy’s seventh child with Dana Tran was born in December 2022. He wrote on X, then known as Twitter that “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

Does P Diddy have children with Yung Miami?