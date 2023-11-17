On several occasions, 50 Cent has taken jabs at P Diddy - here's who else he has beef with in the past

Rapper 50 Cent is currently all the talk in the UK as his European tour continues and shows in cities like Birmingham have enjoyed a diverse crowd enjoying the hip-hop legend's endless list of hits. But as well as his music, the businessman is also well known for his feuds with others in the industry.

On several occasions, 50 has taken jabs at Diddy. In another recent rant, it appears 50 even accused Diddy of having a hand in the 1996 unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur - an internet rumour that has never truly gone away.

Here are some other figures from rap and hip-hop that 50 Cent is also not very fond of.

Who has 50 Cent had public beef previously?

Ja Rule

One of 50 Cent's most well-known and longstanding feuds is with fellow rapper Ja Rule. The conflict involved diss tracks, public insults, and continued animosity. The roots of the feud are believed to go back to a 1999 incident where Ja Rule's label, Murder Inc., allegedly robbed 50 Cent of his jewellery.

The diss tracks exchanged between 50 Cent and Ja Rule are perhaps the most infamous part of their feud. 50 Cent released "Wanksta" and "Your Life's on the Line," directly targeting Ja Rule. Ja Rule responded with "Loose Change", a track that not only went after 50 Cent but also targeted Eminem and Dr. Dre.

The feud extended beyond music, with both artists engaging in personal attacks during interviews and public appearances. They insulted each other's careers, credibility, and personal lives. While 50 Cent's career soared during this period, Ja Rule faced challenges. 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" album, released in 2003, was a massive success, further solidifying his position in the industry. Ja Rule's popularity declined, partially attributed to the impact of the feud.

The Game

The feud between 50 Cent and The Game, despite both being signed to the same label (G-Unit Records), is another significant chapter in rapper’s hip-hop history. The Game was introduced to the mainstream through his association with G-Unit, led by 50 Cent. He featured prominently on G-Unit's mixtapes and was featured on the label's projects.

Tensions within G-Unit began to rise, leading to a public falling out between 50 Cent and The Game. The exact reasons for the dispute are complex and involve various factors, including internal conflicts, personal issues, and alliances. The Game released his debut album, ‘The Documentary,’ in 2005, which featured collaborations with 50 Cent. However, as tensions escalated, 50 Cent felt that The Game was not showing enough loyalty to G-Unit.

The feud played out in a series of diss tracks. 50 Cent released "Piggy Bank" and "Not Rich, Still Lyin'" targeting The Game. The Game responded with "300 Bars and Runnin" a lengthy diss track addressing various aspects of the conflict. The tension spilt over into public altercations, with incidents reported at award shows and events. The Game was eventually dismissed from G-Unit in 2005.

Over the years, there have been sporadic attempts at reconciliation. Both artists have expressed a desire to move past the feud. However, achieving a complete resolution has proven challenging. Despite years passing since the peak of the feud, there have been occasional flare-ups of tension between 50 Cent and The Game. Social media posts and interviews have reignited the discussion, keeping the history of the feud alive.

Rick Ross

The feud with Rick Ross began around 2009 and was characterized by a series of diss tracks, public insults, and social media jabs, but the feud escalated when Ross released the track "Mafia Music," which contained lyrics that 50 Cent perceived as disrespectful. In the song, Ross addresses a variety of topics, including allegations about 50 Cent's personal life.

In response, 50 Cent released a series of diss tracks and videos mocking Rick Ross, referring to him as "Officer Ricky" to highlight Ross's past as a correctional officer. These tracks included "Officer Ricky (Go Head, Try Me)", "Tia Told Me", and others. Both artists engaged in online taunts and insults through social media platforms, further fueling the public nature of their feud. This included the sharing of memes, videos, and comments.

The feud extended beyond the realm of music when 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Rick Ross, accusing him of using his 2003 hit "In Da Club" without permission. The lawsuit was later settled out of court. Despite occasional lulls in their public exchanges, tension between 50 Cent and Ross persisted over the years. Both artists continued to take shots at each other in interviews and through various media channels.

Fat Joe

The feud between 50 Cent and Fat Joe began in the mid-2000s and was marked by a series of diss tracks, public confrontations, and exchanges in the media but hit full feat when 50 Cent released the diss track "Piggy Bank" in 2005. In the song, 50 Cent takes shots at several artists, including Fat Joe. The lyrics contain derogatory remarks about Fat Joe's weight and question his authenticity.

In response, Fat Joe released the diss track "My Fofo," where he takes aim at 50 Cent. The track was included in the mixtape "Y'all Heard of Me" and continued the back-and-forth lyrical exchanges. The tension between 50 Cent and Fat Joe spilled over into physical altercations. There were reports of confrontations between their respective entourages, adding a real-world element to the feud.

In more recent years, there have been indications that 50 Cent and Fat Joe might be open to reconciliation. Both artists have acknowledged the past but have also expressed a willingness to move forward. A significant development in their relationship occurred in September 2021 when Fat Joe and Ja Rule faced off in a Verzuz battle. During the event, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance, marking a moment of potential reconciliation.

DJ Khaled

During an unforeseen meeting at a show for rap group The Lox and Uncle Murda, 50 Cent claims Khaled refused to look at him when he openly greeted the producer. Their beef dates back to 2007 when DJ Khaled made an appearance on BET’s Rap City and openly left 50 Cent’s “Get Rich or Die Trying” out of his music selection because he stood for “love” and “unity”.

On a later episode of Rap City, 50 can be seen reacting to the clip with confusion and a rowdy Young Buck ends up jumping into the beef by taunting Khaled. Some even think 50 took things too far after a video on the internet came to light of the rapper reportedly in Dj Khaled's mum's house. Yes, really.