There are travel warnings for drivers in Wales this morning, after snow fell in the region last night and into the early hours of Thursday morning (March 28).

Traffic Wales has told road commuters to be cautious after the snow covered routes in higher parts of the country, as well as the M4 near Cardiff. In an update, the service said: "There are still poor driving conditions at the locations below [M4]. We've also seen snow on high parts of the network #A465 Heads of Valleys. Be careful and drive to the weather conditions. These can change quickly." It comes after a cold weather snap ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend, in which parts of Wales saw temperatures drop and snow fall overnight. Regions affected include the Rhigos mountain in Rhondda Cynon Taff, as well as major cities such as Swansea and Aberystwyth which were hit with the wintry conditions around midnight.

It is a clearer outlook for the country this morning, with the snow confining itself only to small areas of the north-west. The snowfall comes ahead of an "unsettled" bank holiday weekend.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”