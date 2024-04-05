Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK tourists have been issued a Spain travel warning as two key documents are needed to enter the country. Tourists will need to carry two bits of documentation with them if they're heading abroad to Spain on holiday.

Since Brexit, the rules for Brits travelling to countries in the Schengen area have changed. Now those coming from outside the zone, including the UK, may face extra checks at the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning comes from the Foreign Office, urging Brits to make sure they have “additional documents” on hand. Travellers might also need to show proof of where they're staying, like a hotel booking receipt or an address if they're visiting a second home or friends or family.

UK tourists have been issued a Spain travel warning as two key documents are needed to enter the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

The UK Foreign Office stated: "If you enter the Schengen area as a tourist, you may need to provide additional documents at the border. As well as a valid return or onward ticket, when travelling to Spain you could be asked to show you have enough money for your stay; proof of accommodation for your stay, for example a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (such as second home) [or] an invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family. A carta de invitation completed by your hosts is one of the options available."

Invitation letter (carta de invitación) is a document needed for NON-EU citizens to be able to travel to Spain without having booked commercial accommodation (hotel, AirBnb). If a NON-EU citizen needs a tourist visa to enter Spain, it might be required for the visa application. If a tourist visa is not required, it could still be requested at the border when entering Spain. The invitation letter is issued for a maximum of 90 days. Documents needed to acquire the document include a rental contract or property deed, copy of passport of the NON-EU person, DNI/NIE/TIE of the inviting person, application form and tax payment confirmation.