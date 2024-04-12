Spain holiday warning: Travel warning as police launch 'Operation Marbella' after gang shootings brand hotspots including Puerto Banus the 'Wild West'
UK holidaymakers have been issued with a Spain travel warning as police in the country launch “Operation Marbella” to crackdown on violence after recent gang shootings. The popular holiday destination in Spain, Costa del Sol, is increasingly becoming a hotspot for crime.
There were two terrifying shootings in March within the space of a week. One incident unfolded at a famous British-owned restaurant in the area, La Sala and no one was injured. The likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Erling Harland, Jurgen Klopp and Harry Maguire have all visited the restaurant.
In the other incident just days prior a young man was seriously injured in a shoot-out in Puerto Banus. Yesterday (Thursday 11 April) it was reported that the victim of the shooting in Nueva Andalucia, a residential estate a five-minute drive from Puerto Banus, had been British. The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds to his knee and "pelvis area".
Police have warned locals and visitors they can expect to see more random stops and officer checkpoints in and the holiday destinations. They are understood to be increasing vigilance in residential areas as well as shopping centres and nightspots, including in Puerto Banus, known for attracting millionaires.
The holiday hotspot is also known for having a world of prostitution, drugs and gangsters behind the port's designer shops and Ferraris. As police crackdown on crime they are recruiting the help of sniffer dogs and “aerial resources” including helicopters and drones.
The operation will continue through the summer season into October. It comes after locals started branding areas like Puerto Banus the "Wild West".
A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “National Police are launching the so-called Marbella Plan which will involve an increase in the number of officers who will be on duty in the resort until the month of October, with the aim of combatting organised and common crime. The plan will mean a greater uniformed police presence on the town’s streets.
“Checks on vehicles and people will be increased, with random operations at different times and in different places, to increase the surprise factor. Police units will be deployed in places with agglomerations of people, especially in commercial and leisure areas, and there will also be operations in residential areas. The focus will be on providing a safe environment and improving public safety and the safety of residents and tourists.”
