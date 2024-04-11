Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 53-year-old tourist died in Tenerife yesterday (Wednesday 10 April) while taking a selfie. Tenerife officials have issued a warning to tourists to not to risk their lives for the ‘perfect’ holiday photo after the tourist died falling into the sea while he was trying to take a selfie.

Yesterday the Canary Islands was under an orange weather warning for strong waves and gusts of more than 90 kilometres per hour when the man was taking holiday photos. The man was swept out into the rough seas near the natural pools in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife. Officials at the Emergency and Services Coordination Centre (CECOES) were alerted to the fall at around 4.15pm yesterday.

A huge rescue operation was quickly launched which included a helicopter, ambulances, SUC medical personnel, as well as Maritime Rescue boats and agents from the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, and the Fire Brigade. The Czech national was rescued by a helicopter which dragged him out of the sea.

A 53-year-old tourist died in Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife after he was swept out to sea while trying to take a selfie. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Canary Islands emergency services shared a dramatic video showing the moment an emergency team official risked their life by descending from the helicopter and hoisting the man out of the water in the middle of a strong swell. However, paramedics found that the man was already in cardiac arrest with signs of drowning. The emergency crew on the helicopter performed valiant CPR during the flight to a hospital to try to save his life.

Tragically, the man showed no signs of recovery and the medical team at La Guancha health centre was forced to confirm his death. The Directorate General of Emergencies of the Government of the Canary Islands has issued a statement urging the public to take extreme precautions especially near the sea. The government body said tourists had to pay attention and respect safety warnings.