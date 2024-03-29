A British man has died after falling into the sea in the Spanish village San Esteban de Pravia as Storm Nelson battered the country. Picture: Google Maps

A British man has died after falling into the sea in a Spanish village as Storm Nelson battered the country. Authorities said the man died after falling from a quayside area near the mouth of an estuary in San Esteban de Pravia, part of the municipality of Muros de Nalon, in Asturias, Spain.

It is understood the victim, who has not yet been identified, was around 50 years old and had travelled to the area with his wife for a short holiday. His body was recovered at just before 2pm on Friday afternoon (March 29), authorities said, around 60 minutes after the alarm was raised.

Local reports suggest the man was knocked off his feet by a rogue wave, and hit his head on the a marina wall after getting up. A witness told El Comercio: "The man stood up for a moment to look at the waves and when he turned around to return to his wife, who had stayed further back, a wave dragged him away."

An emergency response co-ordination centre spokesperson said: "The Asturias Fire Rescue Group on board the medicalised helicopter of the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA) has rescued the lifeless body of a man who fell into the sea at the San Esteban breakwater, in Muros del Nalón.

"His body was evacuated to the breakwater itself where the Civil Guard took charge of the situation. The dead man was located in the San Esteban estuary and was evacuated to the helicopter using a crane mechanism in which 30 metres of cable were deployed.

"The Asturias Emergency Coordination Centre received the call at a minute past 1pm, saying a man had just fallen into the sea. The rescue group and emergency response helicopter were mobilised along with another team of firefighters.

"The Red Cross and coastguards were also alerted but didn't end up getting involved. The victim's body was located and recovered at 1.48pm and taken to the breakwater."

It is understood the couple travelled to Muros de Nalon from the city of Valladolid, 200 miles south, and arrived on Thursday. Muros de Nalon mayor, Celestino Novo, said: "They had come to spend a week's holiday in our municipality and this tragedy has occurred. I'm so devastated."