A Canary Island travel warning has been issued due to Moroccos’ military activities with warships sending a two-word warning. The Canary Islands are bracing for potential disruptions to their peace and tourism due to Morocco's military offensive.

In March 2023, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares remarked on the strengthened ties between Morocco and Spain, citing a new pinnacle in their relationship. In a recent speech to the Spanish Senate, Albares stressed the importance of maintaining Spain’s relationship with Morocco as a top priority in its foreign and state policies.

The manoeuvres come in the context of escalating regional tensions and increasing interest in maritime security, especially in areas of strategic importance such as the Strait of Gibraltar and the Canary Islands. Lanzarote, Tenerife and other island holidaymakers have been warned over the military activities.

The president of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, has voiced staunch opposition to Morocco's planned military manoeuvres off the coast of Western Sahara. He said: "The area of northwest Africa and the Canary Islands in particular need actions of peace and to flee from any message of militarisation”.

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Canary Islands holiday warning as Morocco sends “warships” and heightens military activity off the coast. (Photo: Getty Images)

Morales's concerns stem from the potential repercussions these actions could have on the region's stability and its vital tourism sector. He warned that the military exercises, scheduled to take place in close proximity to the Canary Islands, could threaten the region's tranquillity and its economic prosperity.

The Canary Islands, situated just off the coast of Morocco, have historically enjoyed a peaceful coexistence with their North African neighbour. However, recent geopolitical tensions in the region have surfaced. At the heart of the issue lies the ongoing dispute over Western Sahara, a territory claimed by both Morocco and the indigenous Sahrawi people.

The United Nations considers Western Sahara to be a non-self-governing territory awaiting decolonisation through a referendum on self-determination. However, Morocco's continued occupation of the region has sparked international condemnation and fuelled tensions in the area.

Morocco's decision to conduct military exercises in waters close to the Canary Islands is exacerbating these tensions. The plans began last Friday (5 April) and have raised concerns among local officials and residents.