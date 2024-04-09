Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers planning a holiday to the popular destination of Lanzarote have been issued a warning as the Canary Island is “on the brink of collapse”. It comes as mass protests are set to take place on the island on 20 April against “over tourism”.

The demonstrators, who claim to be unaffiliated with any group or political party, have adopted the slogan "Lanzarote has a limit". They are protesting against the impact of tourist overcrowding but clarify that they do not oppose controlled and sustainable tourism.

Locals argue that the influx of tourists has made housing inaccessible and has led to a backlog in health services, as well as issues with waste management, water shortages, and the overcrowding of protected areas. Ruben Zerpa from Canaries Sold Out stressed that they are not against tourists visiting.

He told Birmingham Live: "We in these islands have always been very welcoming to tourists. But we want more sustainable tourism.

"Tenerife is a small island with limited resources. The roads are overwhelmed with traffic, there is a hydraulic emergency going on and hotels are full. Many property owners prefer to rent to high-paying visitors and locals are priced out of the market.”

Earlier this month the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, called for "common sense", adding that tourism is the "main source of employment and wealth" for the local economy and urging protestors to be “responsible”. He said that tourists "come to enjoy themselves, to spend a few days and to leave their money in the Canary Islands".

