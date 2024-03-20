Canary Islands weather: UK tourists issued travel warning as 'more' dust storms to strike holiday hotspot this summer
UK holidaymakers heading to the Canary Islands have been issued a stark travel warning as “more” dust storms are likely to strike this summer. The government of the Canary Islands has declared a pre-alert status for weather phenomenon Calima four times this year.
The event sees fine sand and dust particles from the Sahara lifted into the atmosphere and transported by the wind. As the Canary Islands are close to Africa, Calima can hit the Spanish territories.
Spanish weather agency AEMET has warned that tourists should be mindful when travelling to the islands. Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services, also said he anticipates Calima and unseasonably hot weather will strike the Canary Islands more often due to “climate change and overheated oceans”.
The Calima is a term used to describe a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when fine sand and dust particles from the Sahara Desert are lifted into the atmosphere and transported by prevailing winds. Mr Dale said: "It’s not that heat and dust in suspension will be there on every occasion, but any airstream moving west of the Sahara (normally) will carry the risk. We are living in a changed world and visitors would do well to take note of the local warnings and what to do if caught up in such conditions."
The Express reports that Calima can prompt temperatures to rise, with the sky turning a hazy orange due to the dust and sand. Dust particles can cause respiratory issues for those with underlying health conditions, children and the elderly.
It can also make it more difficult to sleep at night. Experts say people should remain indoors with doors and windows shut during Calima episodes. People are also advised to drink plenty of liquids and wear face masks if they need to go out.
It can also affect visibility. A Calima episode in January 2002 prompted the closure of the Santa Cruz International Airport after visibility fell to less than 165 feet.
The latest warning regarding Calima was issued on Sunday 17 March for the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. The forecast indicated maximum temperatures would reach normal values for this time of the year and jump to more than 30C.
Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster at AccuWeather, said: "The heat should ease across the Canary Island later this week. The dust near the islands should also ease around midweek as the winds shift. There is a good chance for more rounds of Saharan dust, especially heading into summer."
