Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK holidaymakers who are staying in the Canary Islands or who are planning to travel to the popular holiday destination have been issued a travel warning as mass protests will take place across the five islands against overtourism. On April 20, people will take to the streets in "historic" demonstrations in Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and La Palma.

The protests on April 20 have been organised under the banner: "The Canary Islands have a limit". It comes after protests were held last year with protesters carrying placards saying "the Canaries are no longer a paradise" and "the Canaries are not for sale". Protesters demanded the introduction of an "eco tax" to pay for the environmental damage caused by the millions of tourists that flock to the islands every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asociación Tinerfeña de Amigos de la Naturaleza (ATAN), a Gran Canaria urban development group, said in a statement: "The situation is alarming. Despite the record increase in tourists, poverty continues to rise. The biodiversity and natural spaces of the islands are suffering unprecedented deterioration, while the search for housing has become an increasingly difficult task.

''Journeys by road that used to last a few minutes can easily now take up to an hour and a half, contributing to general transportation chaos. Furthermore, the declaration of a water emergency in Tenerife and the daily discharge of more than 50 million litres of sewage into the sea in Tenerife alone are unequivocal signs of an unsustainable and unbearable model.”

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Canary Islands travel warning as “alarming” anti-tourism protests will take place across the five islands. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images)

However, despite the protests, the Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo, has called for "common sense". He said that tourism is the "main source of employment and wealth" for the local economy and he is concerned that the protests would insult tourists who have "come to enjoy themselves, to spend a few days and to leave their money in the Canary Islands".

Members of the 'Canarias se exhausta' (The Canary Islands are exhausted) movement have also told the government they plan to go on hunger strike on 11 April unless work on two new tourist attractions is halted within the next ten days. Protesters are demanding authorities definitively stop the works at Hotel La Tejita and Cuna del Alma, in Puertito de Adeje.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The movement’s manifesto reads: “Do not underestimate us, because we are many people. We are all of the Canary Islands, a whole movement. Without our work, our votes, you are nothing and nobody and you are not for what you are doing with the Canary Islands. We say enough is enough, not in our name.”