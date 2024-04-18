Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist, 55, tragically drowned in Mauritius after going for a swim in "rough seas". It is believed that the man landed on the paradise island on Sunday (14 April) and died on his first swim of the holiday, just hours after arriving.

Local media say he went to the nearby Flic en Flac lagoon before getting into trouble in the choppy waters. A French national on a boat spotted the man and dragged his body out of the lagoon after

A 55-year-old British tourist has drowned in the sea in Mauritius after going for a swim in ‘rough waters’. (Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

He was rushed to shore where people drastically tried to revive him before his body was transported to a local hospital where he was officially declared dead. The sea is thought to have been rough in the lagoon with heavy swells being reported throughout the day.