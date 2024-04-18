Mauritius holidays: British tourist, 55, drowns in sea in Flic en Flac lagoon due to 'rough waters' just hours after arriving on paradise island
A British tourist, 55, tragically drowned in Mauritius after going for a swim in "rough seas". It is believed that the man landed on the paradise island on Sunday (14 April) and died on his first swim of the holiday, just hours after arriving.
Local media say he went to the nearby Flic en Flac lagoon before getting into trouble in the choppy waters. A French national on a boat spotted the man and dragged his body out of the lagoon after
He was rushed to shore where people drastically tried to revive him before his body was transported to a local hospital where he was officially declared dead. The sea is thought to have been rough in the lagoon with heavy swells being reported throughout the day.
Local reports say the man was staying in the popular tourist spot of Henessy Park Hotel in Ebène, on the west side of the island. He was due to leave Mauritius on Friday (19 April) and it is currently not clear if he was with anyone else on the trip. An FCDO Spokesperson told The Sun: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mauritius and are in contact with the local authorities.”
