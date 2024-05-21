Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A German tourist has died after plunging to his death from a hotel balcony in a popular holiday destination. The 21-year-old died early on Monday morning (20 May) at a hotel in Playa de Palma in Palma de Mallorca.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin the man had spent the entire night partying after arriving on the island just a day earlier and fell asleep sitting on a stool of the second-floor balcony at the Sol de Mallorca hostel. National Police confirmed after an investigation that the young man had leaned on the railing and lost his balance leading to his fatal fall.

The investigation conducted by the National Police indicates that the fall was completely accidental. The accident occurred at the back of the establishment, in a small alley where the Judicial and Scientific Police have carried out their analysis.

According to the investigation, the tourist went out onto the terrace to smoke at around 3am after a night of partying with three friends. The victim's friends woke up around 8am and noticed he was missing from the room.

Looking out onto the balcony, they saw his lifeless body lying on the ground and immediately alerted the reception staff. The medical teams, along with officers from the National Police and the local police, quickly responded to the two-star establishment but were unable to save his life.

Agents from the Homicide Group of the National Police, who are leading the investigation, spoke with the young man's friends and inspected the room of the hotel where they were staying. The police discovered that the victim had placed a stool on the balcony ledge from which he had fallen.

