Three people have died “’in 24 hours” at the deadly La Roqueta beach near Alicante in Spain including a British holidaymaker who tried to rescue two children in the sea

A 77-year-old man died after drowning in the sea at the deadly La Roqueta beach near Alicante in Spain on Saturday (8 June) - just 24 hours after the first incident. Emergency responders rushed to the scene but attempts to revive the old man were unsuccessful.

It is the second incident on the same beach. On Friday (7 June), a British holidaymaker and another tourist tragically died while trying to rescue two children in the sea. The 52-year-old had rushed into the water to aid the youngsters, aged six and seven, along with others however he ended up losing his life alongside a Polish Good Samaritan aged 46.

Two other people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties - they are reported to be a woman aged around 20 and a man approximately 22. A Civil Guard source confirmed one of the dead men was a 52-year-old Brit.

He said: “Two people lost their lives. One was British and the other was Polish. They were both trying to help two young children who were in difficulties in the sea. The sea conditions were pretty bad.”

Guardamar del Segura mayor Jose Luis Saez said: “Three deaths from drowning in the last 24 hours at Guardamar’s beaches. The prevailing sea conditions are very dangerous, with strong dragging currents making bathing unadvisable.”