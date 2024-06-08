Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people, including a British holidaymaker, have died attempting to save two children at a beach in the Costa Blanca area of Alicante, Spain.

The incident occurred on a beach in the Costa Blanca area, as two youngers aged six and seven got into difficulties in the water. Three people including the Brit attempted to save the two children but died as a result of their heroics.

The 52-year-old British man rushed into the water with three other people but alongside a 46-year-old Polish man, died in the attempt. Two other people, aged 20 and 22, were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties after the attempt. No lifeguard was on duty as the area has yet to complete building a station near the area to accommodate the lifesavers.

It marks a third drowning in the last two days in Guardamar de Segura south of Alicante, which has experienced winds of up to nearly 40mph, creating chopping conditions for those wishing to take a dip to escape the warm temperatures in the area.

Speaking about the incident, Guardamar del Segura mayor Jose Luis Saez said “The prevailing sea conditions are very dangerous, with strong dragging currents making bathing unadvisable. Maximum precaution is needed as the weekend weather is going to be unstable.”

The latest drownings mark a staggering eight deaths in the area in the first week of June, which include a 76-year-old Irishman drowning in a cove in Cala Capitan, a site near the scene of the latest drownings, alongside a Belgian pensioner and a Moldovan man.