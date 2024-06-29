British woman dies after being swept into sea by wave at famous Caves of Ajuy on Canary island, Fuerteventura
The 32-year-old was swept into the water by a wave at the famous sea caves on the Canary island of Fuerteventura. Three people who were also sat beside the woman ended up in the sea after being hit by the same wave.
The incident occurred at the Caves of Ajuy at around 8.30pm on Friday (28 June). Three of those affected were able to get out of the water and the fourth, a woman, was rescued by officials from the Fuerteventura Council's Emergency Service and a private boat.
Ambulance staff confirmed she had died when she reached dry land and assisted the other three people, aged between 18 and 26. They managed to reach safety by swimming back to the coast.
Two local fishermen and an off-duty firefighter tried to save the 32-year-old who lost her life while another witness went running to the nearby village to fetch lifebuoys and other floating equipment. The surviving trio, aged between 18 and 26, received medical attention although it has not been confirmed whether they had been taken to hospital.
The sea caves in the small fishing village of Ajuy are on the west coast of Fuerteventura and one of the island's visitor attractions. The four people caught up in the terrifying incident had been staying in the same hotel in Corralejo on Fuerteventura's north-east coast.
The caves are visited by thousands of tourists every year. On March 30 a 23-year-old tourist also had to be rescued by helicopter. The holidaymaker was found alive alive but was suffering from hypothermia by after nearly an hour in the sea.
