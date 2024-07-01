Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A British tourist has been found dead in the holiday destination Magaluf in Spain.

Police are investigating the death of the 49-year-old man. He was found unresponsive in the resort’s Martin Ros Street near the raucous Punta Ballena strip after the alarm was raised around 4.30am this morning (Monday 1 July).

A security guard alerted local police, telling officers he had seen the man collapse and fall to the ground. Attempts to revive him at the scene proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British tourist has been found dead in the holiday destination Magaluf in Spain. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was identified by the hotel wristband he was wearing. Police went to the hotel, which has not yet been officially named, to inform friends and relatives said to have been staying there.

An autopsy is due to be carried out in the next few hours. The ongoing investigation into the holidaymaker’s death is being led by the Civil Guard. They are obtaining CCTV footage in the area.

There has not yet been any official comment from either local police or the Civil Guard. A spokesman for Calvia Council, the local authority responsible for Magaluf, confirmed: “A British tourist aged 49 years died in the street this morning in the Magaluf area.