Investigation launched after British tourist, 49, found dead near strip in Magaluf, Spain in early hours after collapsing
Police are investigating the death of the 49-year-old man. He was found unresponsive in the resort’s Martin Ros Street near the raucous Punta Ballena strip after the alarm was raised around 4.30am this morning (Monday 1 July).
A security guard alerted local police, telling officers he had seen the man collapse and fall to the ground. Attempts to revive him at the scene proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
The man was identified by the hotel wristband he was wearing. Police went to the hotel, which has not yet been officially named, to inform friends and relatives said to have been staying there.
An autopsy is due to be carried out in the next few hours. The ongoing investigation into the holidaymaker’s death is being led by the Civil Guard. They are obtaining CCTV footage in the area.
There has not yet been any official comment from either local police or the Civil Guard. A spokesman for Calvia Council, the local authority responsible for Magaluf, confirmed: “A British tourist aged 49 years died in the street this morning in the Magaluf area.
“It occurred around 4.30am. The dead man was staying in a hotel in the area.” He added: “An employee of a local establishment alerted police, saying that a man was unwell and was stumbling around in the street. Local police arrived and performed CPR but were unable to revive him. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to determine the cause of death.”
