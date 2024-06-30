Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist who was found dead “floating in the sea” off a Greek island “appears to have been hit”.

The 44-year-old who was found dead with a head injury was "almost certainly unconscious" before he ended up in the water. A coastguard said that the man "appeared to be have been hit" on the left side of his head.

The man's body was discovered off the island of Spetses - he was found "floating in the sea" in the island’s exclusive old port area, officials said. A police source has now told The Sun that the Brit appeared to have been knocked unconscious before he ended up in the water.

The source told the newspaper: "Some are now saying he fell from a boat. What is sure is that he had an injury on the left side of his head and was almost certainly unconscious when he fell into the sea."

A British tourist who was found dead “floating in the sea” off a Greek island “appears to have been hit”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A coastguard official said the "gash" on the left side of his head was "puzzling", adding that “he seems to have been hit”. Coastguard officials, police and locals confirmed on Saturday (29 June) that, two days after the discovery of the body, “nearly no” progress had been made as to how the Brit lost his life.

“There are things that don’t add up,” an official told The Sun. Initially it was thought that the man, believed to be a yachtsman participating in Spetses’ annual Classic Yacht Regatta, had fallen into the sea from a wharf in the island’s exclusive old port area.But it's understood no one had reported him missing before he was found dead.