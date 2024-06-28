Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a British sailor was found on a luxurious island in the Mediterranean.

A 44-year-old British sailor's body was discovered in Spetses, with coastguard officials reporting that he was "found floating in the sea" in the island’s exclusive old port area. "There was a gash to the left side of his head, a wound that is puzzling us," said one official.

"He seems to have been hit. We hope to have answers soon because right now it is a mystery as to how he died."

The name of the sailor does not appear to be public knowledge at the time of publication.

His body, found earlier today (June 28), is set to be transported to a coroner’s office in Piraeus, a port city near Athens - where a post-mortem will be carried out. Spetses, known as a playground for the rich and famous, including members of the now-deposed Greek royal family, is a two-hour hovercraft ride from Athens.

Media reports indicated that the deceased Briton was a crew member participating in Spetses’ annual Classic Yacht Regatta, which began yesterday. The three-day event, the largest of its kind in Greece, attracts hundreds of sailing enthusiasts each year and is considered one of Europe’s most competitive regattas.