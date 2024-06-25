Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist has been left permanently scarred after she was knocked off a quad bike by a ‘speeding car’, landing on her face.

Holly Thomas had flown from Bristol Airport to Zakynthos with her family on June 5 for a week in the sun but ended up 'traumatised' by the trip.

Upon arriving at their all-inclusive hotel, the group rented two quad bikes for 125 euros each from an external company to explore the island. However, on the third day of their vacation, while returning from the Blue Caves, a car travelling at 50 mph hit the back of Holly's quad bike, sending her flying through the air.

Graphic photos show Holly's face covered in scrapes and bruises and a large swollen 'blood pool' on the back of her right leg caused by the crash. After the incident, Holly, who works as a fines officer, was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent a brain scan and received stitches in her head.

The accident ruined her trip, forcing her to spend the rest of the holiday recovering in her hotel room before flying back to the UK on June 12. Holly is now recovering at home but has been told by doctors that some of her injuries could take months to heal.

Holly Thomas has been left permanently scarred after she was knocked off a quad bike by a ‘speeding car’, landing on her face. (Kennedy News & Media) | Kennedy News & Media

She stated this was her first time riding a quad bike and, following the accident, vowed never to ride one again. Her mother, Alison Wilson, issued a warning to other British holidaymakers, advising them to "please think twice before hiring a quad bike" abroad and to ensure they wear a helmet if they do.

Holly, from Pontypool in South Wales, said: "I literally watched the car go into the back of us and then I closed my eyes when I went up into the air. I felt a scrape on my face first. I didn't feel any pain at first because I think I was in so much shock."

"I know it seems morbid, but when I was on the floor after scraping my face, I was waiting for a car to run me over. I thought it was the end of my life. When I opened my eyes, I got straight up on my feet as I wanted my mum and dad to know that I was alright. At this point, I didn't know it was that serious."

Holly Thomas has been left permanently scarred after she was knocked off a quad bike by a ‘speeding car’, landing on her face. (Kennedy News & Media) | Kennedy News & Media

"I got fully knocked off the quad and flew through the air. I was on the back of the quad, so I had nothing to hold onto whereas the driver did because he didn't suffer any injuries whatsoever."

"Where the impact hit from the back (from the car), this is what flung me up. I would never get on a quad bike again now. It was my first and last time."

"I'm not sleeping properly. It keeps playing over and over in my head. It's more the shock than anything and it's going to affect me further down the line."

Holly's mother, Alison, who was travelling on another quad bike with Holly's father, David Thomas, 53, said she saw the crash happen. The 52-year-old believes Holly will be permanently scarred from the incident and has issued a warning to other travelers about the dangers of quad bikes on holiday.

Holly Thomas has vowed not to ride a quad bike ever again (Kennedy News & Media) | Kennedy News & Media

Alison, also from Pontypool in South Wales, said: "A car overtook us, and they were going really fast, so it made me quite nervous anyway." They then overtook Holly, but there was oncoming traffic on the other side of the road, and they realised they couldn't make it, so they pulled back in and hit Holly's quad."

"Holly's quad was hit completely off the road. I initially panicked and then I ran over to her. Holly will be scarred 100 percent where she suffered her head and body injury."

"Holly's helmet saved her life. I wished we had never hired the quad bikes after what had happened. I didn't feel safe on it anyway. I feel like they are just given to anyone as long as you have a licence."

