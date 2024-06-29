Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing British tourist has been found dead in Spain while the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife continues.

The 70-year-old British tourist who went missing in Spain, was sadly found dead by specialist police searchers, the same type looking for Jay Slater who disappeared in Tenerife. The hiker from London vanished on Monday (24 June) which sparked a search and rescue operation this week.

Mountain experts from the Civil Guard’s Greim unit had been involved in the search. On Friday (28 June) police confirmed that the pensioner was discovered lifeless close to the Aspe Peak, a mountain in the western Pyrenees of Huesca on the western side of the Aragon Valley. The tragedy was made public after three Greim officers looking for the pensioner found him at around 1pm.

The trio alerted a police helicopter which was scanning the area and informed the team so he could be transferred to a mountain refuge close by. The elderly man is understood to have been walking between the Lizara and Candanchu mountain refuges.

The Civil Guard in Huesca are said to have received a message from the UK's Interpol office in Manchester giving them the co-ordinates of an SOS wristband the hiker was wearing. Footage released by the Civil Guard showed the operation to rescue the man’s body.

French police mountain rescue experts are also understood to have participated in the operation to find the hiker after the alarm was raised. He was located by the 8,678ft peak which towers over the Spanish ski resort of Candanchu and the Somport pass on the border with France.

The discovery of the man’s body comes as Spanish police ramp up their search to locate Jay Slater who vanished on June 17. He was spotted leaving a club at around 4am, before travelling to an AirBnb in the village of Masca. Jay reportedly stayed the night at the property which was being rented by two British men.

