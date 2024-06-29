Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large-scale search for missing teenager Jay Slater is set to begin in Tenerife after Spanish police put out a call for volunteers to help.

On Friday (28 June) the Guardia Civil formally invited voluntary organisations and members of the public with expertise in difficult conditions to come to northern Tenerife. The search will focus on the ravines and trails around the village of Masca in the Rural de Teno national park, and will start from the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda restaurant at 9:00 BST today (Saturday 29 June). Mr Slater, 19, has not been heard from since the morning of 17 June, after he told a a friend he was lost in the mountains and had 1% battery on his phone.

The Spanish authorities have deployed helicopter crews, specially trained search dogs and drones but after 12 days of searching the teenager has not been found. Mr Slater had been attending the NRG music festival and his friends said they were out in Playa de las Americas when he was seen getting into a car with two British men he met earlier in the night.

He was later tagged in a photo posted on Snapchat at 07:30 BST at an Airbnb in Masca, which was reportedly being rented by the two men. Best friend Brad Hargreaves told ITV he received a video call from Mr Slater a short time later in which Mr Slater appeared to slide off a designated path. The video showed his feet on rough ground.