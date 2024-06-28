Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Tenerife have asked for volunteers for a “massive” search in the hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater.

The plan is that it will take place on Saturday in and around the village of Masca on the Spanish island.

A police statement said: "The Guardia Civil prepares and co-ordinates a large search to find the young British man missing in the village of Masca. The collaboration of all those volunteer associations is requested: Civil Protection, Firefighters, etc., and even private volunteers who are experts in the abrupt search terrain.

"The massive search will be carried out on Saturday, 29 June from 9am. Bearing in mind that this is an abrupt, rocky area, full of unevenness and with a multitude of ravines, paths and roads, the collaboration of all those associations of volunteers who can help in this raid that is intended to be carried out in a directed and co-ordinated manner is requested," the statement said.

Police said volunteers should call the Guardia Civil on 696434031 before 8pm this evening if they want to join the search.

Apprentice bricklayer Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after a night out. It’s thought he tried to walk back to where he was staying after he missed a bus - but it is a journey that would have taken 11 hours on foot. He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and was last heard from on Monday last week.