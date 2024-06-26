Travel warning to British tourists after cases of potentially deadly disease found in travellers returning to UK
The Travel Health Pro website, which is supported by the Foreign Office, has said that 14 cases of the possibly fatal invasive meningococcal disease have been identified in travellers arriving from Saudi Arabia. Of these 14, three have been detected in the UK.
Five cases have been found in the US, four in France, while both the Netherlands and Norway have recorded one case. Experts traced the illness to those who had travelled to the middle eastern country for the Umrah pilgrimage, or contact of those who made made the journey.
Invasive meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial illness which can cause further infection such as meningitis and septicaemia. The bacteria invades the body and can cause an acute severe bacterial infection due to the how quickly it develops. Around one in 10 cases become fatal.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control describes the disease as: “The disease often has a rapid progression, with an 8–15% case-fatality ratio. The highest incidence occurs in young children, with a second disease peak among adolescents and young adults.”
Survivors may still have long-term issues stemming from the illness, including neurological and hearing impairment or amputation. Advice from the Department of Health recommends that those who made the pilgrimage should take precautions to avoid the spread of the disease. This includes the use of facemasks in crowded areas, frequent hand-washing after coughing, sneezing or touching animals and avoid contact with camels in the middle east.
Travel Health Pro said: “Invasive meningococcal disease usually presents as meningitis or septicaemia. Symptoms of meningitis include: sudden onset of fever, intense headache, neck stiffness, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms of septicaemia include: fever, chills, confusion and a rash.”
