Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British tourists have been issued a warning after new cases of a potentially deadly disease was detected in people returning to the UK.

The Travel Health Pro website, which is supported by the Foreign Office, has said that 14 cases of the possibly fatal invasive meningococcal disease have been identified in travellers arriving from Saudi Arabia. Of these 14, three have been detected in the UK.

Five cases have been found in the US, four in France, while both the Netherlands and Norway have recorded one case. Experts traced the illness to those who had travelled to the middle eastern country for the Umrah pilgrimage, or contact of those who made made the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invasive meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial illness which can cause further infection such as meningitis and septicaemia. The bacteria invades the body and can cause an acute severe bacterial infection due to the how quickly it develops. Around one in 10 cases become fatal.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control describes the disease as: “The disease often has a rapid progression, with an 8–15% case-fatality ratio. The highest incidence occurs in young children, with a second disease peak among adolescents and young adults.”

Survivors may still have long-term issues stemming from the illness, including neurological and hearing impairment or amputation. Advice from the Department of Health recommends that those who made the pilgrimage should take precautions to avoid the spread of the disease. This includes the use of facemasks in crowded areas, frequent hand-washing after coughing, sneezing or touching animals and avoid contact with camels in the middle east.