The Foreign Office has issued a travel warning to UK holidaymakers who are heading to France due to “industrial action” that could “disrupt some ferry routes and flights”. The Foreign Office has issued the warning as industrial action is planned throughout June.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) offers insights regarding travel risks to aid British nationals in making informed decisions. It advises individuals to familiarise themselves with their chosen destination and to ensure their insurance coverage is all-encompassing, including emergent expenditures.

The FCDO has warned: "Throughout June, planned industrial action by port workers and air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt some ferry routes and flights across France, with some routes and flights diverted or cancelled. Check your operator's advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights."

The Foreign Office has issued a France travel warning due to ‘industrial action’ that could ‘disrupt some ferry routes and flights’. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It added: "Until September, possible industrial action may cause disruption on the Paris public transport system (RATP). Check the RATP website for live service updates."

The warning comes after air traffic controllers at Paris Orly Airport threatened strike action this month. Staff from the Unsa-Inca had been planning to walk out from June 11 to 13. Their previous strike between May 25 and 26 resulted in 70 per cent of flights cancelled to and from the airport.

The number of flights affected this time are yet to be confirmed, but there are fears that it could lead to a similar number of cancellations. It will not only affect UK holidaymakers travelling to and from the Paris airport as it will also affect airlines flying over French airspace.

