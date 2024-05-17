France travel warning: Holidaymakers warned they face huge £155 fine if they travel to popular holiday destination without proper documentation
and live on Freeview channel 276
A France travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers as tourists could be hit with a hefty fine if they don’t have an important document. British drivers are being urged to apply for a key item before travelling to Europe this year especially as many events are taking place such as the European Championships across Germany in June and July, and the Olympic Games in Paris between July and August.
Experts are warning drivers that they face charges if they travel to France without proper documentation with them. Most major cities across the popular holiday destination have emissions-based charging zones in place, similar to those found in London, Birmingham and Oxford.
Drivers will be required to display Crit'Air stickers in their vehicles to show the pollution output of their vehicle, based on its Euro emissions standard. The vignettes cost just €3.72 (£3.20) and can be ordered on the French Government website, with the nation keen to lower emissions.
However, Crit'Air stickers can take up to 10 days to arrive in the post, making it even more important for holidaymakers to book in advance. John Woosey, Founder of Ripe Caravan Insurance, said: “From passports to visas and travel insurance, there’s a myriad of important documentation that must be arranged in the lead-up to a trip abroad.
“Frustratingly, too, rules regularly change – so keeping up to date with the latest regulations can be a headache. It’s therefore understandable that applying for your Crit’Air sticker could get lost in the process."
Drivers can be hit with a fine worth up to €180 (£155) if they do not obey the emissions rules. Once the Crit'Air vignette has been received, it will apply for the lifespan of the vehicle and drivers will not be required to buy another one at a later stage.
The sticker is required in Paris, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Toulouse, Nice, Montpellier, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Rouen, Reims, and Saint-Etienne. British motorists are encouraged to check the French Government website for further guidance on the Crit'Air rules.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.