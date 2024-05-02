Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel experts have revealed 20 of the cheapest family getaways for the May bank holidays. Popular city break destination, Dublin in Ireland, tops the list with the average return flight just £102 per person while a visit to the Scandi-cool city of Stockholm is going for £130 on average.

You can also jet to Bucharest in Romania for £140 each, and Porto for £185. New flight search data from the travel search engine, Kayak, also analysed its most popular outbound destinations for this May half term, including the most cost efficient and high-priced airports to travel from in the UK. The top searched destinations include Málaga and Barcelona, with flights from London and Manchester topping the list for prices.

Other places Brits are looking at most are Alicante in Spain - which is achievable for £257, flying from Bristol - and Athens, which can be reached from London for £302. The data is based on an average of all airlines flying from all UK airports listed on the KAYAK website for the week of May 25 to June 2.

For those struggling to choose from these budget friendly destinations, a new AI travel tool called Ask KAYAK has been launched. The innovation is designed to improve and personalise the search experience by letting travellers use simple text entries to search and refine their results.

Travel experts have unveiled the cheapest destinations for getaways over the May bank holidays. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK travel expert, said: "We know travellers are looking for their next family-friendly getaway that offers relaxation for the grown-ups, and entertainment for the little ones. We also understand that these popular travel periods often put a bigger strain on family’s wallets, which means investing more time in research and comparing options is more important than ever.”

She added: “Sticking to a search engine does all the hard work for you, as it compares hundreds of travel providers with just one click.” Listed below are the top 20 cheapest bank holiday destinations per person.

Top 20 cheapest Bank Holiday destinations

1. Dublin, Ireland - £102

2. Brussels, Belgium - £119

3. Stockholm, Sweden - £130

4. Copenhagen, Denmark - £137

5. Bucharest, Romania - £140

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands - £140

7. Berlin, Germany - £141

8. Geneva, Switzerland - £142

9. Milan, Italy - £152

10. Vienna, Austria - £155

11. Paris, France - £159

12. Prague, Czech Republic - £163

13. Tirana, Albania - £165

14. Krakow, Poland - £179

15. Porto, Portugal - £185

16. Budapest, Hungary - £188

17. Zurich, Switzerland - £196

18. Lisbon, Portugal - £205

19. Madrid, Spain - £208

20. Marseille, France - £216

Top 10 most-searched bank holiday destinations

1. London to Málaga, Spain - £297

2. Manchester to Barcelona, Spain - £261

3. Bristol to Alicante, Spain - £257

4. London to Paris, France - £141

5. London to Athens, Greece - £302

6. London to Istanbul, Turkey - £252

7. Bristol to Faro, Portugal - £331

8. London to Amsterdam, Netherlands - £125

9. Bristol to Palma de Mallorca, Spain - £330