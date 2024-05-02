Cheap bank holiday breaks: Travel experts unveil the destinations for the cheapest family getaways over May bank holidays - see locations and prices
and live on Freeview channel 276
Travel experts have revealed 20 of the cheapest family getaways for the May bank holidays. Popular city break destination, Dublin in Ireland, tops the list with the average return flight just £102 per person while a visit to the Scandi-cool city of Stockholm is going for £130 on average.
You can also jet to Bucharest in Romania for £140 each, and Porto for £185. New flight search data from the travel search engine, Kayak, also analysed its most popular outbound destinations for this May half term, including the most cost efficient and high-priced airports to travel from in the UK. The top searched destinations include Málaga and Barcelona, with flights from London and Manchester topping the list for prices.
Other places Brits are looking at most are Alicante in Spain - which is achievable for £257, flying from Bristol - and Athens, which can be reached from London for £302. The data is based on an average of all airlines flying from all UK airports listed on the KAYAK website for the week of May 25 to June 2.
For those struggling to choose from these budget friendly destinations, a new AI travel tool called Ask KAYAK has been launched. The innovation is designed to improve and personalise the search experience by letting travellers use simple text entries to search and refine their results.
Rachel Mumford, KAYAK travel expert, said: "We know travellers are looking for their next family-friendly getaway that offers relaxation for the grown-ups, and entertainment for the little ones. We also understand that these popular travel periods often put a bigger strain on family’s wallets, which means investing more time in research and comparing options is more important than ever.”
She added: “Sticking to a search engine does all the hard work for you, as it compares hundreds of travel providers with just one click.” Listed below are the top 20 cheapest bank holiday destinations per person.
Top 20 cheapest Bank Holiday destinations
1. Dublin, Ireland - £102
2. Brussels, Belgium - £119
3. Stockholm, Sweden - £130
4. Copenhagen, Denmark - £137
5. Bucharest, Romania - £140
6. Amsterdam, Netherlands - £140
7. Berlin, Germany - £141
8. Geneva, Switzerland - £142
9. Milan, Italy - £152
10. Vienna, Austria - £155
11. Paris, France - £159
12. Prague, Czech Republic - £163
13. Tirana, Albania - £165
14. Krakow, Poland - £179
15. Porto, Portugal - £185
16. Budapest, Hungary - £188
17. Zurich, Switzerland - £196
18. Lisbon, Portugal - £205
19. Madrid, Spain - £208
20. Marseille, France - £216
Top 10 most-searched bank holiday destinations
1. London to Málaga, Spain - £297
2. Manchester to Barcelona, Spain - £261
3. Bristol to Alicante, Spain - £257
4. London to Paris, France - £141
5. London to Athens, Greece - £302
6. London to Istanbul, Turkey - £252
7. Bristol to Faro, Portugal - £331
8. London to Amsterdam, Netherlands - £125
9. Bristol to Palma de Mallorca, Spain - £330
10. London to Rome, Italy - £254
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.