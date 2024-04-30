Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the early May Bank Holiday on the horizon, lots of people will be preparing for a long weekend of fun. Many will have opted for a staycation in the UK removing the need of purchasing plane tickets or worrying about passports.

Nick Drewe, discount expert at online coupon platform, Wethrift, has shared his insight on how to secure the best UK staycation deals and save money so holidaymakers can kick back and relax. He said: “Choosing to holiday in the UK can take a lot of stress out of planning a vacation. However, with the cost of fuel on the rise, train ticket prices more expensive than ever, and the cost of living crisis continuing - it is important to save money wherever you can. Luckily, there are a few simple tips you can follow to secure the most budget-friendly staycation possible.”

An expert has shared tips and tricks on how to secure a budget-friendly staycation and save money when choosing to holiday in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

How to save money on staycations

Book train tickets far in advance

If you’re planning on leaving the car at home, make sure you book your train tickets as far in advance as possible. The closer to the date of your staycation you book, the more expensive the tickets will be. It could also be helpful to download the Trainline App, as it allows you to compare the different ticket prices quickly and easily.

Check hotels as well as Airbnb

Recently, it has come to people’s attention that Airbnb is not as affordable as it once claimed to be. Sites like Booking.com, Hotels.com, Trivago and more help you to compare the prices of different rooms, which are likely to be cheaper than Airbnb properties. However, if you are travelling with a group, splitting a whole Airbnb property could work out more affordable.

Sign up to hotel loyalty schemes

Becoming a member of a hotel loyalty scheme can have numerous benefits, especially if you are planning to visit more than once. One up-front payment can mean that you are contacted about the best deals the hotel is offering, which are known as ‘exclusive member rates’.

As well as this, loyalty schemes also allow you to build up points that can be used during your next stay, knocking even more money off your bill. Other perks are also usually available, such as early check-in options and even free WiFi.

Plan ahead when it comes to activities

Not having an itinerary laid out for your staycation, especially if you have kids, could lead to you overspending. Typically, museums and art galleries are free, but it is also better to look them up in advance. If you are vacationing in the summer, there will most likely be a treasure trove of parks, gardens, National Trust properties, and more, which not only offer hours of fun - but are also affordable.

Bring your own food and prioritise packed lunches

The cost of food and snacks can be one of the biggest expenses staycationers are faced with. With this in mind, if you are heading to a campsite or Airbnb property, make sure you bring as much of your own food as possible.

If you have a big day out planned, make an assortment of sandwiches to bring along, as well as bottles of water. If you are planning on staying in an Airbnb, make sure you choose one with access to the kitchen, so you can cook your own meals while there.

Be flexible with dates