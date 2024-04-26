Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel expert has unveiled the best dates to fly abroad this summer to avoid the crowds and chaos, as well as the most expensive days to fly on. The tips come as many will start to book their holidays for this summer as it is fast approaching.

Melanie Fish, a spokesperson for Expedia Group Brands, said: “30 June and 24 July are going to be the busiest air travel days for domestic and international destinations, but if you’re able to plan your holidays in advance, departing on 28 July and 2 June could bag you the best deal. Whether it’s a sport experience supporting their national team or an adventure in the Far East, the best hack to save hundreds of pounds is to bundle flights, hotels and car hire on the Expedia app.”

Expedia has also shared top tips for UK holidaymakers, identifying the best time to book and save on flight fares. It advises holidaymakers to set up flight alerts so they can get notified when flight prices drop with Price Tracking in the Expedia app. Another suggestion is to choose a morning flight as according to Expedia’s 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, flights departing after 3pm are 50% more susceptible to cancellations than earlier flights. proving it pays to be a morning person.

Holiday home expert, Vrbo, recommends that families and groups book holiday homes no later than 8 June to ensure they have the best choice of properties available. The expert adds that there is still availability for family getaways in the most popular destinations of Spain and Portugal, like the Balearic Islands, Málaga region, Alicante and Faro District.

What are the best dates to fly abroad this summer to avoid chaos?

Listed below are the busiest dates to fly on according to Expedia.

Domestic: 30 June, 8 and 16 July

International: 10, 21, and 24 July

Listed below are the dates where it will be less busy to fly abroad.

Domestic: 10 June, 11 and 19 July

International: 4 June, 27 and 30 August

What dates are best to book for cheap flights?

Listed below are the dates that will be the most expensive for flight fares.

Domestic: 30 June, 8 and 16 July

International: 22, 23 and 29 July

Listed below are the best dates to book for cheap flights.

Domestic: 28 July, 19 and 23 August