Popular holiday destination Gran Canaria is set to follow in the footsteps of Tenerife and bring in a tourism tax after anti-tourism protests swept across the island on 20 April. Local authorities are considering imposing entry fees to one of the island's most beautiful natural beauty spots - the Roque Nublo - in an attempt to control visitor numbers.

The Roque Nublo is a volcanic rock and is the third highest point on the island of Gran Canaria. It is located in the central municipality of Tejeda and is also considered one of the biggest natural crags in the world. A study has been commissioned to examine the implications and feasibility of the tourist tax scheme - and according to reports it will be ready in two months time.

The head of the Gran Canaria local authority Antonio Morales said they wanted to control the area more effectively. He added it was part of a wider plan to protect the island's natural spaces from environmental damage, which included the Maspalomas Sand Dunes and the Bandama Caldera.

Gran Canaria is set to follow in the footsteps of Tenerife and bring in a tourism tax to protect the holiday island’s natural spaces. (Photo: Getty Images)

Also under consideration are plans to ferry visitors on shuttle buses from Tejeda to the Roque Nublo in order to stop people driving there in cars. The announcement comes after officials in Tenerife announced they will impose a tourist tax on visitors.

The new Tenerife tax will reportedly come in on New Year’s Day 2025. It is understood that it will not be applied to tourists upon accessing the island but instead the charge will be made for visits to natural spots and beauty sites. This includes visits to the volcano Mount Teide and hamlets such as Masca while islanders will also be charged.