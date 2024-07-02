British nurse dies alongside Swedish boyfriend after using heroin in Portugal holiday home
Sarah Curr, who had been employed in the Nightingale hospitals during the pandemic, and her Swedish boyfriend, Adam Odling, were found in the northern Portuguese city of Porto last January, reported the Mirror.
They had only been in the apartment for a few days when the alarm was raised at around 1pm on Friday, January 27 last year. The inquest concluded that Ms Curr, 46, tragically died from opiate toxicity after using heroin. Assistant coroner Guy Davies found that the nurse was not a regular drug user and was "opiate naive."
Mr Odling, a 49-year-old pub landlord from Brighton, was also found dead in the apartment, where police discovered heroin, cocaine, and MDMA or known as ecstasy. The coroner noted that it was unclear how the drugs were obtained or why they were taken, but there was no involvement from a third party in their deaths.
Ms Curr had family in Cornwall but had moved to Blackheath, London, where she dedicated herself to a "very demanding career with the NHS." Mr Davies mentioned that Ms Curr and her boyfriend were on a weekend break in Porto at the time of their deaths.
Rachel, Ms Curr’s sister, told the inquest that Sarah had taught nursing at King’s College in London and worked in the A&E department before joining the healthcare frontline during the pandemic. Ms Curr had contracted Covid herself during Christmas 2022. The coroner recorded a drug-related death conclusion for Ms Curr.