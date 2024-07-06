Watch more of our videos on Shots!

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove is optimistic that she can give her iconic character Carly Shay a fitting send-off.

Following the abrupt cancellation of the iCarly revival on Paramount+ in October 2023, fans were upset about the sudden decision and the unresolved cliffhanger from season three.

Cosgrove, who has played the role since she was a youngster in 2007, told Variety that there is a strong chance she and the cast will return for a movie to address any lingering questions. “I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen,” she said. “So I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story.”

In the final moments of season three, Carly nearly married her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). But just before the credits rolled, Carly and her brother Spencer Shay's (Jerry Trainor) mother made a surprising appearance - an often-mentioned but never-seen character in both the original and revival series.

The revival series focused on Carly Shay as she relaunched her popular comedy web show iCarly, a follow-up to the original Nickelodeon series that aired from 2007 to 2012 for six seasons. In May, Cosgrove expressed her desire to return and acknowledged the importance of continuing the storyline for the fans.

"I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure. But I’d love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Maybe, hopefully, someday, we’ll still do it.”

“I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So that’s what I’m hoping for. I want to know who Carly’s mother is as much as [fans do].