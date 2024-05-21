Friends star Courteney Cox says Matthew Perry still ‘visits’ her after his death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Courteney Cox has spoken about her spiritual bond with late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Friends star Courteney Cox has said that Matthew Perry still ‘visits’ her after his death and spoke about it during an appearance on CBS’ Sunday morning. The pair were very close and starred together as Monica and Chandler on Friends from 1994 to 2004.

On CBS’ Sunday morning, Courteney Cox said that Matthew Perry was “one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely (got) a huge heart. (He) obviously struggled.”

Actress Courteney Cox then went on to talk about their spiritual connection and said: “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.” She went on to say that “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are… I think they guide us.”

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 on 28 October 20202 from the effects of ‘acute effects of ketamine.’ In his autobiography Friends, Lovers and the big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry wrote about his addiction to alcohol and painkillers.

When Matthew Perry passed away, Courteney Cox paid tribute to him and wrote: “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️

In May 2024, it was reported that the Hollywood home Matthew Perry had bought months before his death was being listed for $5.195 million. The Friends star never lived in the property and died at his Pacific Palisades home.

