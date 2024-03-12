Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details regarding Matthew Perry's will and estate have emerged, shedding light on the disposition of his assets following his passing five months ago. According to documents obtained by Page Six on Monday, the beloved "Friends" actor designated Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as co-executors of his $1 million estate within his Alvy Singer Living Trust, referencing Woody Allen's iconic character from "Annie Hall" played by the Oscar winner director.

In a declaration penned in 2009, Perry listed his father, John Perry, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, his half-sibling, Caitlin Morrison, and his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn, as beneficiaries of his will. In a provision made at the time, Perry stipulated that any potential children he might have would not inherit from his estate, although he ultimately had none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The filing also reveals that Perry possessed personal property valued at $1,030,000, including jewellery, furniture, artwork, and automobiles.

Perry had mentioned previously that one of his favourite movies of all time was the 1977 film starring Diane Keaton, in which in his memoir he wrote: “We had played games all day long—we even tried to play Monopoly, but it’s hard when there’s just two of you—and then as night fell, we found Annie Hall on our little TV and laughed our asses off at Woody Allen’s house under the roller coaster. (I didn’t get the sex and relationship jokes, but even at eight years old, I could understand the comedy of sneezing away $2,000 worth of some kind of white powder.)”

“That is my absolute favourite childhood memory — sitting with my mom and watching that movie.”

Ferguson is scheduled to appear alone in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on April 10 for the will hearing, as Ruzan withdrew from co-executorship on March 4. Ruzan, known for her work as an executive producer on the TV series "Celebrity Liar," had shared a professional relationship with Perry when he guest-starred on the show in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad