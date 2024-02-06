Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TV show Friends ended over 20 years ago but it is the reunion we all pray for. Fans got a little bit excited when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were spotted filming together. Yes we all know they were 'on a break' but it looks like they could be getting back together.

Bad news as it appears it wasn't the Friends reunion we had all hoped fo,r but actually a Uber Eats advertisement for the Super Bowl. The Friends alumni feature in the star-studded ad along with celebrities including Usher, Victoria and David Beckham.

Jennifer Aniston appears in the new ad receiving a bouquet of flowers from an Uber Eats assistant who says: “I didn’t know you can get all this stuff on Uber Eats. I gotta remember that,” as Jennifer Aniston replies “Well you know what they say, in order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room.”

In the next scenes her old friend David Schwimmer says hi but Jennifer appears to have forgotten who he is. After David tries to help her out hinting they worked together for 10 years she says: “Ten years? You were great,” as she walks away.

The advert that also stars David and Victoria Beckham will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday February 11. This will see the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers and Usher will perform the halftime show.

Jennifer Aniston and David Swimmer played love interest Rachel Green and Ross Gellar in the Friends series along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry who sadly passed away in October 2023.