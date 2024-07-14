Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies aged 53 after breast cancer battle

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, her publicist has said. | Third Party

Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, her publicist has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress shot to fame in the hit 1990s teenage drama alongside co-star Jason Priestley when they played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh who move to Beverly Hills from middle America.

Doherty went on to feature in a host of other projects, including playing Prue Halliwell in US TV series Charmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty.

“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress’s cancer had gone into remission but in 2020 she announced that it had returned the previous year.

She described it to US breakfast show Good Morning America at the time as a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Last year, Doherty started a memoir podcast, titled Let’s Be Clear, in which she spoke about her ongoing experience of stage four breast cancer and her decades-long career in Hollywood.

US actress Olivia Munn, who revealed she has breast cancer earlier this year, shared how Doherty had supported her following her diagnosis in an emotional tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an Instagram Story post, she wrote: “When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her.

“We became instant friends – which I honestly couldn’t comprehend at times because watching 90210 was everything to me when I was 10.

“We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women. Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me …

“True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cancer is really f****** scary and Shannen faced it with dignity, strength and grace.”

She also sent her support to Doherty’s mother who she described as the actress’ “best friend, hero and champion” before signing off the message “fly so high, my friend”.

In her podcast, Doherty also spoke of the lessons she had learned from relationships following her divorce from her third husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, in April 2023.

She had previously married American actor Ashley Hamilton and professional poker player Rick Salomon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doherty had started out as a child star, featuring in TV series Little House On The Prairie, teen comedy film Girls Just Want To Have Fun and US drama Our House.

Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 series from 1990 to 2000, made household names of Doherty and Priestley, as well as their co-stars including Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green.

Later in her career, Doherty competed in Dancing With The Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, in 2010.