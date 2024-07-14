Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Strictly Come Dancing regular has been axed from the upcoming season, amid concerns over his physical behaviour towards a former dance partner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 season of the beloved reality show, which sees celebrities team up with professional dance partners and choreographers to try and wow the judges and take home the grand prize, will return to BBC One this autumn. But Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima will not be among the host of regulars this year, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The 30-year-old was initially announced as part of this year’s line-up. His sudden departure from the show is thought to be linked to allegations around his behaviour towards Love Island star Zara McDermott, his former dance partner on the show. The Sun reports that Di Prima allegedly hit, kicked, and spat on her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BBC spokesperson told the broadcaster that Di Prima was “no longer a part of the line-up”. “While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established a robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate,” they said.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, the dancer wrote: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

He said that it would be best for the show if he stepped away for the time being. “While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career both professionally and personally,” he continued. “When the time is right, I will share my story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Prima is not the first dancer to be absent from Strictly this season over allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Fellow Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice also left after concerns about his teaching methods were raised, with dance partner Amanda Abbington pulling out of the show for “personal reasons”, the Guardian reports.

Pernice took to Instagram to say he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”, although he later added that he would cooperate with the BBC’s investigation.