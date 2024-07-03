Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Dowden left her fans deeply moved as she celebrated a personal milestone.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has received treatment for stage three breast cancer, took to social media on Tuesday (June 2) to mark her second wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Benjamin Jones. Sharing adorable photos from their special day, Amy said: "Happy second anniversary! I think it's fair to say we've been through quite a bit during married life. But I'm forever grateful for you."

She reflected on the challenges they faced since her diagnosis in May 2023. In her post she added: "Thank you for this past year. I know at times it's been so tough for you to watch but you kept positive, kept the house clean away from infections and tried to keep me as positive as possible. I love you even more! Let's hope for a smoother year ahead - but what I do know is we have each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“More adventures, my crazy last minute plans, house renovations, dance school fun and basically just us being us! Love you always, your Amy."

After her initial cancer diagnosis, Dowden underwent a vasectomy but doctors later discovered that the tumors had spread. In July, she was diagnosed with cancer and began chemotherapy treatment the following month, facing a daunting battle.

Due to her health struggles, the celebrated Welsh dancer missed the 2023 season of Strictly Come Dancing. Defying the odds, she announced her triumphant return to the series later this year, exciting fans with the news that her latest scans showed “no evidence of disease” after her treatment.