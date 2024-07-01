Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A BBC star looks set to swap his cosy daytime show for the gruelling training routines of Strictly Come Dancing.

Martin Roberts, known for hosting Homes Under The Hammer, is rumored to be joining the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing. The 60-year-old presenter is reportedly in talks with the show's producers about participating in the dance competition.

Speaking to the Daily Star, an insider said: “Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It'll be a dream come true for him - and a delight for viewers.”

At the recent TRIC awards in London, Roberts jovially hinted at the possibility of him taking to the dancefloor. He said: “I'm like a Ninja Mutant Hero Turtle - I just eat pizzas. Domino's Mighty Meat. I'm the stomach of Domino's, not the face of it.

“I should worry about what I eat because I had a health scare. I need to look after myself better. And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I'll have to get super fit.”

A number of other celebrities have also been linked with Strictly Come Dancing this year, including comedian Rosie Jones, Lioness Jill Scott MBE and TV chef Gino D’Acampo. Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has also been heavily rumoured, having appeared on the 2022 Christmas special.

It comes after BBC executives revealed the line-up of professional dancers last month - with fans delighted that Amy Dowden will be returning after finishing her breast cancer treatment. However, controversy arose after Giovanni Penice was ommitted from the roster, following allegations of “abusive or threatening” behaviour towards his celebrity dance partners.

Pernice has vehemently denied this allegations and vowed to clear his name after the BBC launched an internal investigation into the accusations. Here are some of the other celebrities rumoured to be appearing on Strictly this year:

Chris McCausland

Chris McCausland. (PictureShane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BAUER) | Getty Images for BAUER

If he joins the Strictly line-up this year, comedian Chris McCausland would be the first blind contestant of the BBC dancing competition. According to the Sun, McCausland has already put pen to paper on a deal for this year’s show.

Last month, he was quizzed on ITV’s This Morning about potentially appearing on the programme. He said that it was “on the cards” but claimed he hadn’t signed any paperwork.

GK Barry

TikTok star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry. (Picture: Instagram/GK Barry) | Photo by Instagram/GK Barry.

Social media influencer GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, has been heavily rumoured to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this year. Much like ITV trying to recruit YouTuber KSI for Britain’s Got Talent, the BBC is looking to recruit Keeling to try and bring in a much younger audience.

Keeling has more than 3.5m followers on TikTok, with a further 801,000 followers on Instagram.

Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux. (Picture: James Veysey)

For what feels like the eighth year in a row, journalist and documentary star Louis Theroux is being rumoured for a Strictly appearance. But while others might have remained coy, Theroux is confident in his dancing abilities.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “I know I've had too many drinks when I'm in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker, often hip-hop, and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins. That's where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly.”

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham. (Picture: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fresh off the success of TV show Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham has become one of the most sought-after names in television. And while the Game of Thrones star is thought to be a Strictly fan, her intense schedule could mean she is unavailable when the show is being filmed later this year.

Roman Kemp

Capital Radio's former breakfast show presenter Roman Kemp. (Picture: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Following his depature from Capital’s breakfast show after six years, Roman Kemp is on the market for a fresh challenge. His dad certainly has the moves and still cuts shapes during his DJ sets, so being groovy certainly runs in the family.

But Roman himself is seemingly less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Strictly Come Dancing. In an interview with OK! Magazine, he previously said he would only enter if he could dance with Johannes Radebe, adding that the media focuses too much on the “soap opera of who’s dating who”.

Michelle Keegan

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan. (Picture: Getty Images) | Getty Images for Bauer Media

Actress Michelle Keegan already has a Strictly Come Dancing medal at home, after her husband Mark Wright made it to the final in 2014. The 37-year-old, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Our Girl, has been hotly-tipped for the show for quite a few years now.